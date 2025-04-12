Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Cirroc Lofton and Betsy Brandt

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Cirroc Lofton and Betsy Brandt to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Cirroc Lofton played Jake Sisko on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Even though he was a massive part of Star Trek, he never actually watched anything from the franchise for himself. He’ll tell us how his podcast, The 7th Rule, is finally fixing that.

Betsy Brandt is best known as Marie on Breaking Bad, a role she reprised in the final episode of the series' successor Better Call Saul. She'll tell us why she was so dedicated to keeping her return a secret. Plus, why she wasn't optimistic about Breaking Bad being a success.

Cirroc Lofton Quiz- Kobe Bryant-era Lakers championships

Betsy Brandt Quiz- the plays of Anton Chekhov

