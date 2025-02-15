Go Fact Yourself quiz: Denise Crosby & Larry Wilmore

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Denise Crosby and Larry Wilmore to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Denise Crosby is best known for her portrayal of Security Chief Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation. She’s also known for her role on The Walking Dead where she played a mother… who happened to be a cannibal. She’ll tell us about that and what it was like to pose for “Playboy” magazine in the 80s.

Larry Wilmore has been seen in everything from The Office, Black-ish, The Nightly Show, and so much more. He’ll tell us how his illustrious career as an actor started on The Facts of Life, where he played a Greek cop. As he’s built up his body of work, he’s developed a passion for conversations and (well-intentioned) disagreements. You can hear some of those on his podcast “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air.”

Denise Crosby quiz - The perfect swimming turn

Larry Wilmore - Beatles songs

