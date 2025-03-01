Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Billy Gardell & Gina Yashere

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Billy Gardell and Gina Yashere to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Billy Gardell is one of the stars of the late CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola. He's had an extensive career across film and television, but people are always surprised to learn that he's also a comedian. He'll explain. Plus, he'll tell us all about his life-changing weight loss journey.

Gina Yashere is a comedian and writer who could also be seen on Bob Hearts Abishola. She was one of its creative voices behind the scenes. She'll tell us about how she influenced the development of the show, including creating a role for herself.

Billy Gardell quiz- The Pittsburgh Steelers

Gina Yashere quiz- Raymond Chandler

