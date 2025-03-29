Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Paula Poundstone and Open Mike Eagle

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Paula Poundstone and Open Mike Eagle to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Paula Poundstone is a comedian who’s the creative voice behind the podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone." You can also find her on tour throughout the next few months. How does she have time to do so much? It turns out she has a lot of time on her hands thanks to some advice from a plumber.

Open Mike Eagle is a rapper who’s known for some very clever rhyming and word play. Turns out that he's been working on that ever since he was a kid! You can hear Mike’s newest musical project, Previous Industries, and their debut album, Service Merchandise now.

Paula Poundstone quiz– ‘Breaking Bad’

Open Mike Eagle quiz– ‘X-Men’ comics

