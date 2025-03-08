Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Sarah Jones and Phil Rosenthal

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Sarah Jones and Phil Rosenthal to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Sarah Jones is a Tony-winning actor and writer, whose celebrated solo shows involve playing multiple characters—some of whom show up in this recording! Sarah and her characters can be heard on her acclaimed podcast, America, Who Hurt You?

Phil Rosenthal is an Emmy-winning writer and producer, who went from producing and writing Everybody Loves Raymond to hosting Somebody Feed Phil—the Netflix series where he samples cuisine from around the world. He’ll tell us about some of his most memorable dishes.

Sarah Jones quiz- hip-hop music

Phil Rosenthal quiz- The Odd Couple Show

