Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Jennifer Tilly & Adam Savage

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Jennifer Tilly and Adam Savage to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Jennifer Tilly is an actor who's dazzled in dozens of films, including her Oscar-nominated turn in Bullets Over Broadway. She's also voiced characters in everything from the Chucky franchise to Family Guy. But the most difficult thing she's ever done is appearing as herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She'll explain why, and tell us all about her championship poker skills.

Adam Savage is best known as one of the hosts of Mythbusters. Along with his co-host Jamie Hyneman, Adam tested hundreds of myths to determine their plausibility. He'll tell us about some of his favorite experiments and why the show was such an intense production. Catch Adam now on Tested.com.

Jennifer Tilly quiz- The Beatles

Adam Savage quiz- Raymond Chandler

