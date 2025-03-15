Go Fact Yourself Quiz: Tre'vell Anderson and Lisa Ann Walter

This week on Go Fact Yourself, we're joined by Tre'vell Anderson and Lisa Ann Walter to quiz each of them on a topic they know and love.

Go Fact Yourself airs on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Award-winning journalist, social curator and world changer Tre'vell Anderson knows a remarkable amount about the 1999 movie sequel Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.

From "Abbot Elementary" and The Parent Trap, actor and comedian Lisa Ann Walter, is a major ballroom dancing savant.

Tre'vell Anderson quiz- Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

Lisa Ann Walter quiz- Ballroom Dancing

