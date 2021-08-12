NPR's 'Code Switch' & 'Life Kit' Being Added To WUWM's Program Schedule

NPR is turning their popular podcasts Code Switch and Life Kit into a radio show. For years, listeners have requested Code Switch on the radio, and we've just had to tell them it's not available. Starting August 14, I am pleased to announce where to find it on WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR — Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, I am saddened to announce that NPR is no longer able to produce Ask Me Another. As a result of these two announcements, we are adjusting our weekends just a little.

Now Saturdays will see It's Been a Minute at 11 a.m., This American Life at noon and the new Code Switch/ Life Kit at 8 p.m. And on Sundays, you can listen to Code Switch / Life Kit at 10 a.m.

>> View WUWM's full schedule

I hope you enjoy these great new shows! If you have any questions or comments, please let me know at ellisel@uwm.edu.

