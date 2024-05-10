WUWM welcomes Jimmy Gutierrez as a 'Lake Effect' producer

Jimmy Gutierrez is supporting WUWM as a Lake Effect producer during this busy election year. Previously, Gutierrez was firefighter in Milwaukee and worked for New Hampshire Public Radio and other public stations as well. This newest stint at WUWM is not Gutierrez's first, he was a WUWM intern 10 years ago.

He sat down with WUWM's General Manager and President David Lee to introduce himself further.

The following are excerpts from that interview, some portions have been edited, paraphrased or consolidated for clarity.

David Lee: Before we started recording you sort of characterize working at other public radio stations. How would you compare us and some of these other places you've been?

Jimmy Gutierrez: Oh, that's a good question. I mean, you know, the thing is there's a lot of institutional knowledge that's still here. There are people and faces that I'm familiar with, even when I was here 10 years ago. And I feel like that's that doesn't happen in a lot of paces. ... It feels fresh. It feels like a sandbox that's just being dug into, whereas in some other places, I feel like either people got exhausted in that sandbox.

Lee: Yeah, I love it. I love the sandbox. What's changed in the sandbox in the last 10 years since you've been in this office?

Gutierrez: So, I'll be working a lot with Lake Effect. I've had the joy of meeting some of them, [while] some others, I've known for a little bit. But there's a lot of energy. There's a lot of youth. There's a lot of connection with community. And I think that's probably the strength of that team and that's what I'm very excited to be a part of it.

Lee: We are so excited to have you work with us on Lake Effect during this time of incredible like elections and all the other stuff that's happening. But, I think the thing that our staff has been most excited about you is your cat. You tell us about your cat and moreover her name.

Gutierrez: OK. So, my cat's name is Michelle Yeoh. And that is her name because my partner and I adopted her as a senior cat. So she's already lived this life of adventure. She's also in her golden years. She's 12 years old. And she's just lounges around and she lives it up and relaxes and lives luxuriously. And that's what we want for her, and that's what I want.