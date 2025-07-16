Get to know WUWM's 'Lake Effect' host and producer, Audrey Nowakowski

WUWM has been serving the Milwaukee area for more than 60 years, and one of the biggest ways we do that is by providing dependable, local updates on what's going on in the community. That's where Lake Effect comes in — our flagship local news program. It airs Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

Audrey Nowakowski is one of its two hosts and producers, a role she’s held for more than a decade. And for this segment of our Get to Know WUWM series, we sat down with Audrey to learn more about her journey to this point, her approach to storytelling and what she's most proud of in her time here.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

So, 10 years in, looking back on it, what was it about this opportunity that motivated you to pursue the opening that led you here, to WUWM?

Well, I always thought it was a dream goal, because I was a backseat listener. My parents always had the station on growing up — in the kitchen and the car on our way to school drop-off. So, I was familiar with the station and with the sound of how stories and things were delivered. So, it was always something I enjoyed listening to, but not something I really thought was a possibility, because I didn't know what I wanted to do. But I started volunteering here to begin with. It was a very long process — more than a year being here and volunteering. And then a job opened up because one of the producers I was working with at the time was moving down South to another station, so her position was open. And I applied and I was super excited when it was official because of the people I was working with. And everything was just new and exciting.

Can you describe a bit about your approach and philosophy as a journalist and how you frame a story and your approach to telling it?

I think the nature of our job requires compartmentalization first. So, when a subject or topic stands out to me that I want to pursue it and do an interview, you often have the most pressing questions. What is the objective of this conversation? What is the goal we're trying to reach? What's the big question that needs to be answered? I usually write it out somewhat chronologically according to the topic, or that's just my natural thought process. But you also have to be open enough to go with the flow — to have follow-up questions spontaneously. I also recognize the privilege that it is to talk to somebody and to share what they want to share and to have a moment with them in the studio. That's its own experience. There are all these different stages of the story, and each one requires something different in the mindset and approach.

So what are some of the projects, accomplishments or just other general moments that you're most proud of in your tenure at the station?

What's at the top of mind right now that I'm most proud of is Live at Lake Effect, because it's a different kind of project — a different kind of medium that, I hope, can continue to grow. Every time we're at the shop recording something, I feel so grateful that we're getting a mini, personal concert. That's what makes me think, "Oh I'm really lucky to have this job that it's part of my job to be here to listen to that and to talk to artists who do their thing really well."

And there are other like people I've spoken with and interviews that stick with you more than others. Sometimes, it leads to pen pal relationships and other times, you're just really happy that this person who is accomplished had a good experience with you and gave you good feedback. And not everybody gets to look at Willem Dafoe in the eyes in real life and talk to him at UWM.