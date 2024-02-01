© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
UW-Milwaukee guarantees admission for Associate's degree holders in Southeastern Wisconsin

Published February 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone, (center left) WUWM's President and General Manager David Lee, (far right) Milwaukee Area Technical College President, Vicki Martin and Waukesha Technical College President Rich Barnhouse.
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone, (center left) WUWM's President and General Manager David Lee, (far right) Milwaukee Area Technical College President Vicki Martin (center right) and Waukesha Technical College President Rich Barnhous (far left).

Beginning this summer, an associate degree from four technical schools in southeastern Wisconsin will guarantee admission to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, making it easier and less stressful for students to earn a bachelor's degree. Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM's President and General Manager David Lee discuss this collaboration with guests Milwaukee Area Technical College President Vicki Martin and Waukesha Technical College President Rich Barnhouse.

