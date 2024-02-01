UW-Milwaukee guarantees admission for Associate's degree holders in Southeastern Wisconsin
Beginning this summer, an associate degree from four technical schools in southeastern Wisconsin will guarantee admission to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, making it easier and less stressful for students to earn a bachelor's degree. Chancellor Mark Mone and WUWM's President and General Manager David Lee discuss this collaboration with guests Milwaukee Area Technical College President Vicki Martin and Waukesha Technical College President Rich Barnhouse.