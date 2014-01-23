North Korea Opens Marathon To All Runners

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Lately we've heard about the wonders of basketball diplomacy. Running could be the next thing for North Korea. The Pyongyang Marathon celebrates the birth of the fearless leader who founded the country. For nearly three decades it's been for elite athletes only. Now North Korea's marathon is open to everyone. The runners start at Kim Il-sung Stadium and they end there too, offering no chance to run for the border. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.