Wait. How Much Is That Doggy?

Our last word in business: Hot Dog.

A Chinese developer paid close to $2 million for a golden-haired Tibetan mastiff puppy. It's said to be the most expensive dog ever.

Typical of its breed, the puppy is enormous and very furry with a round lion-like mane. The puppy sold at a luxury pet fair in Eastern China this week. It's only a year old but it weighs almost 200 pounds.

GREENE: The dog's breeder said of his animals, they have lion's blood and are top-of-the-range mastiff studs. Which sounds strange because lions are actually cats. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

