© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Wait. How Much Is That Doggy?

By David Greene,
Renee Montagne
Published March 20, 2014 at 4:06 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in business: Hot Dog.

A Chinese developer paid close to $2 million for a golden-haired Tibetan mastiff puppy. It's said to be the most expensive dog ever.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Typical of its breed, the puppy is enormous and very furry with a round lion-like mane. The puppy sold at a luxury pet fair in Eastern China this week. It's only a year old but it weighs almost 200 pounds.

GREENE: The dog's breeder said of his animals, they have lion's blood and are top-of-the-range mastiff studs. Which sounds strange because lions are actually cats. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOW MUCH IS THAT DOGGIE IN THE WINDOW?") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
See stories by David Greene
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
See stories by Renee Montagne