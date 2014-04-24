Amsterdam Mayor May Ban Pot In Red Light District, Court Says

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Amsterdam is not quite the wide-open city you thought it was. Prostitution is legal in the Netherlands, and nobody prosecutes the possession of small amounts of marijuana. It's sold openly in shops. The mayor, though, wants to prevent you from doing those two things together. A court has upheld his effort to ban marijuana cafes within the Red Light District. So, it does not matter what you do in Amsterdam, but it does matter where you do it.

