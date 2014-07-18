British Parliament Member Gets Stuck In Restroom

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Michael Gove, a member of Britain's Parliament, might be feeling a little flushed. He got stuck in the bathroom on Wednesday, his first full day as chief whip - that's the person in charge of making sure members of his party are in place to vote the right way. Now, a colleague came to Gove's defense, pointing out that knowing who is using the toilet at any moment is part of the whip's job, so he was likely just carrying out his duties. It's MORNING EDITION.