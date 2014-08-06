Justin Bieber Ringtone Startles Bear

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY")

JUSTIN BEIBER: (Singing) Oh, whoa.

INSKEEP: ...With evidence of the power of Justin Bieber. A man was fishing in northern Russia when he was attacked by a bear. He thought he was doomed when his cell phone rang. The ring tone was this Bieber hit.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY")

BEIBER: (Singing) You know you love me. I know you care. Just shout whenever, and I'll be there.

INSKEEP: Startled by the sound, the bear fled. The man later insisted he had the ring tone as a joke and not because he's a Belieber. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.