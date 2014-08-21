© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Oslo Police Arrest Intoxicated Segway Driver

Published August 21, 2014 at 5:55 AM CDT

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers Norwegian police made an arrest last night in Oslo. The crime - driving a Segway while intoxicated. This comes a little over a month after the country's officials lifted a ban on the standup motor device. The head of the Oslo traffic police says Segways are treated like any other vehicle when it comes to driving under the influence. So remember, next time you're in Norway, no more drunk Segwaying by the fjord. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

