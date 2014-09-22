© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Kurdish Refugees Join Huge Numbers Of Displaced Syrians

By Melissa Block
Published September 22, 2014 at 3:24 PM CDT

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

One final note about the war in Syria and the surrounding countries - as we heard in recent days, more than 100,000 Syrian Kurds streamed into Turkey. That's on top of huge numbers of other displaced Syrians.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Since the civil war in Syria began three years ago, Turkey has taken in over 800,000 registered refugees. In Lebanon, there are nearly 1.2 million and more than 600,000 are registered in Jordan.

BLOCK: Registered means registered by the United Nations. Officials believe there are hundreds of thousands more who remain unregistered refugees. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block