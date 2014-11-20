German College Kids Design Traffic Light Game

ARUN RATH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Arun Rath. College kids in Germany have found a way to keep pedestrians entertained while they wait to cross the street. In the town of Hildesheim, video consoles have been put in place on either side of the road. It allows strangers to face-off in a version of the classic arcade game "Pong."

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO GAME, "PONG")

RATH: The pedestrian innovation is seen as having two main benefits. It gives strangers a chance to connect and hopefully also keeps them entertained enough not to jaywalk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.