Chinese Chicken Breeder Builds DIY Orange Submarine

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the town where he was born, a Chinese chicken-breeder built an orange submarine. Tan Young built this craft, which he christened Happy Lamb, and can live beneath the waves for 45 minutes. He did this even though he has never heard The Beatles's "Yellow Submarine." He says he doesn't know any songs about brightly colored underwater vessels. It's MORNING EDITION.