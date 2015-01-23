Soccer Player Suspended For Making Calls During Match

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, there are times when you probably shouldn't be on your phone. A professional sports game in which you're competing is probably one of them. But don't tell that to the Ukrainian soccer player who hid a phone in his shorts and used it on the field. One player from the other team said he would watch as his opponent got the phone out from time to time, called someone, conversed a little bit. The player was suspended, and he couldn't dial up a win. His team lost 2-to-1. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.