Alienation And Charismatic Recruiters Among Keys To Radicalization

Since a young, college-educated Briton was identified as "Jihadi John," the voice of the Islamic State's beheading videos, allegations have been made about the UK government's role in radicalizing British Muslim youths through surveillance and harassment. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with Maajid Nawaz, a self-described former Islamic radical who grew up in Essex, England. He now runs the counter-extremist organization Quilliam.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.