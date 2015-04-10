Dog Didn't Bite Man, Blind Pot Customer Tells French Court

A blind man who was sold actual grass instead of the grass he was looking for has told a French court that it was he, and not his guide dog, who bit a deceitful dealer who had tried to make hay off a marijuana deal.

The two ended up in a brawl, leaving the blind man in need of stitches on his ear and the accused drug dealer with a bite wound.

"It was me who bit him, not my dog. Guide dogs are not attack dogs," the disgruntled customer told a court in Brest, according to Ouest France. The newspaper calls the salesman in the case "the lawn seller."

The dealer had taken 100 euros from the man for a baggie of lawn grass that he claimed was cannabis. But the customer wasn't duped, and the pair ended up in a brawl. The accused was given a sentence of four months wearing an electronic bracelet.

Reuters is calling the story a "coup de grass."

