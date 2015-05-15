How Can You Restore Trust In Government?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeTrust And Consequences

About George Papandreou's TED Talk

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says politicians like him have lost the trust of their citizens and it needs to be restored.

About George Papandreou

George Papandreou is the former Prime Minister of Greece. Upon taking office in 2009, his government inherited a deficit that was much larger than had been reported. As prime minister, he implemented major changes and reforms, but was overtaken by events.

Papandreou resigned as Prime Minister in November 2011, but maintains a high profile as an MP, and as President of the Socialist International.

