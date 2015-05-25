Italian Bakery Confuses Birthday Cake Order

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A little girl in Italy was celebrating her ninth birthday and she wanted a My Little Pony cake. When her parents ordered it from a pastry shop there in Sicily, they were misheard. Instead of a bright, pink pony with a flowing blue mane, Evelina got a bouffant-haired singer in a glittery jacket - Little Tony. The Elvis doppelganger was a singer in the 1960s, and little Evelina had never heard of him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.