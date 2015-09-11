© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Trump's Immigration Comments Used In Mexican Soccer Commercial

Published September 11, 2015 at 6:08 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A Mexican TV network found a pitchman for Mexico's upcoming soccer match against the United States, Donald Trump. A commercial uses actual Trump statements about Mexicans.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

DONALD TRUMP: When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best.

INSKEEP: Cut to shots of Mexican soccer stars. The ad goes on to quote Trump complaining the U.S. no longer wins victories and then this.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

TRUMP: The American dream is dead - is dead.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

