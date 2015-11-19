A Pair Of Stabbings Bring ISIS Violence To Southern France

In Marseilles, a large multi-ethnic city in the south of France, a Jewish teacher was attacked by a mob claiming to be ISIS supporters. A woman wearing a Muslim headscarf was also stabbed. For more on the violence, NPR's David Greene speaks with Ambriose Bruile, a TV correspondent at France 2, and Virginie Guiraudon, a research professor at the National Center for Scientific Research.

