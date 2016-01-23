Israeli Police Say 13-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead After Attempted Stabbing

A 13-year-old Palestinian girl was shot and killed by a security guard at a West Bank settlement after she attempted to stab him, according to Israeli police.

The police said the girl had fought with her family before leaving home with a knife, according to both AP and Reuters.

The girl's mother tells Reuters there hadn't been any trouble before the girl left the family's tent.

The 13-year-old's death is the latest incident in a string of violence that started last fall, as NPR's Emily Harris has reported. Both sides have accused the other of inciting violence with inflammatory speech, Emily noted in October.

The Associated Press describes attempted stabbings as "near-daily" events "that have killed 25 Israelis and an American student."

"At least 147 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, 102 of them identified by Israel as attackers," the wire service writes. "The rest have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops."

Many of the Palestinian assailants have been teenagers, Reuters notes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.