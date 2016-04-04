Leaked Documents Reveal Offshore Accounts Of Putin Associates

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has released a report based on a massive leak of documents from a law firm in Panama that specializes in setting up offshore tax havens. The documents contain information on the hidden money of political leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. To find out more about the reaction in Moscow, Mary Louise Kelly talks to Andrew Roth of The Washington Post.

