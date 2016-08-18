Host Of 2020 Summer Olympic Games Has Plans To Beat The Heat

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. From mysteriously green swimming pools to stickups at gunpoint, the Rio Olympics have been a bit chaotic. But the 2020 Games in Tokyo are shaping up to be a different story. The capital is super hot and humid in the summer, so Japan's government is busy installing heat detectors and a heat-stroke warning system for athletes and spectators. Plus, they're considering installing misters - nice, though, hard to compete with Rio's tropical beaches. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.