NPR News Nuggets: Octogenarian Career Criminal & Gym Motivation

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week'sMorning Edition.

Caught Again (And Again)

Can anyone really make a career out of being a thief? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne is a retrospective film following Payne's career as a jewelry thief. As Morning Editionhost David Greene said, Payne began her career in the 1950s and hasn't stopped, even after her film was released. Payne, who is 86 years old, was arrested on Tuesday near Atlanta when police say she tried to leave a department store with a $2,000 necklace. We can't say we're surprised though. In the movie trailer Payne said, "I don't have any regrets about stealing jewelry. I regret getting caught."

Gym Goals

If you're looking for a sign to go to the gym, this is it. Or rather him. Dickie Borthwick is his name and football is his game. As Morning Editionhost David Greene said Tuesday, Borthwick, at 81 years old, is believed to be Britain's oldest footballer. In American English, that means soccer player. And now he's looking for a new team to join. Some blokes invited him to play walking football, a slow game designed for seniors, but he wants something a little more fast-paced. He told Britain's Mirror newspaper that he just battled prostate cancer, he eats healthy meals and he just loves playing the game. Now if Dickie Borthwick can do it, so can you. No excuses.

Pro Wrestling In Real Life

Many, many years ago Virginia was told Santa Claus is real. He is, so that's still true, and as it turns out, pro wrestlers really do have skills — despite the staging that goes into televised production. As Morning Editionhost Steve Inskeep said on Wednesday, former pro wrestler Shad Gaspard proved he had those real-life moves. The Miami Heraldreported Gaspard was inside a convenience store when a gunman tried to rob it. As a wrestling announcer would put it, disregarding the weapon, the 6-foot-7 wrestler hauled the suspect outside, slammed him to the ground and pinned him until the police arrived. To recap: Santa Claus is real and not all heroes wear capes.

