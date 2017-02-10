Hospital Windows Provide A Great View To Soccer Stadium's Action

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In the city of Crotone in southern Italy, the soccer stadium is next to a hospital. And during big games, the windows of the hospital offer great views of all the action. So you might see doctors, nurses, patients up there and, the other night, a dude who was none of the above. He faked a life-threatening illness to get himself inside to watch the sold-out game - didn't work. Security kicked him out, perhaps suggesting some acting lessons. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.