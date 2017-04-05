Canada Is Full Of Cry(ing) Babies

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. British researchers tackled this important question. Do babies in certain countries cry more? The answer, yes, and they cry the most in Canada. Save your Canada jokes. This is really a thing. The CBC reported on the study and offered advice to Canadians about swaddling, playing soft music, making shushing sounds to calm down a baby. Meanwhile, the study's lead researcher said he didn't want to give Canadian parents a complex or anything - really? - too late. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.