The Irish Get Tips On How To Survive A Heat Wave

NOEL KING, HOST:

Over the past week, temperatures have been up across the globe, setting heat records from Montreal to Oman. And in the middle of all that is Ireland.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Which has a mild climate but doesn't feel that way right now. The town of Shannon saw a record high of almost 90 degrees with temperatures set to remain high throughout the weekend.

KING: For people who live in hotter places, like here in Washington, D.C., 90 degrees does not sound that bad. But for the Irish, this is unfamiliar territory. Listen to this TV segment, advising people on how to sleep in the heat...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Another thing is to maybe have a little bowl of ice beside the bed and a face cloth. And then when you do wake, just tap it on your pressure points, you know, if you're waking up in a bit of a lather.

KING: ...Or this TV segment on how to dress for the weather.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Everyone's looking for those light pieces but that are office appropriate that you can adapt from your summer wardrobe.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Yeah. I do think...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: That's difficult. Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Yeah. But I do think offices are probably a little bit more relaxed - are they? - during the summer months.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Exactly. They are generally a little bit more relaxed during the summer months.

INSKEEP: Another problem - large parts of the country have seen no rainfall over the last two weeks, and farmers are struggling. Farmer Dean Kelly (ph) talked with RTE.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DEAN KELLY: Every morning and I see a bigger brown patch, a bigger brown patch. That's what I see every morning when I get up. There's just nothing you can do with no rain.

KING: So the government put water restrictions on much of the country this week. And some Irish people are making lifestyle changes, like this woman who spoke to The Independent.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KING: I definitely have stopped using the dishwasher and just hand-washing and reusing the water. And I am - don't know if I should admit this in public - but not flushing the toilet as often (laughter). If it's yellow, let it mellow.

INSKEEP: Words to live by during a water shortage. Ireland's Meteorological Service expects the hot weather to stretch into next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.