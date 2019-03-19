High-Speed Train Moves Too Fast For German Passenger

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A high-speed train was speeding through Germany when a passenger had a request; actually, more of a demand. Police say the man had been drinking and wanted to talk to the engineer. Seizing a fire extinguisher, he smashed through a glass door into the cab and told that engineer he would like it if the high-speed train would slow down. The train crew obliged, bringing the train to a complete stop so the passenger could be arrested.