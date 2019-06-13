Tree Of Friendship From France's Macron To Trump Dies

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've been slow to report this story, which sounded too satirical to be true. Days ago, we heard a tree of friendship, which France's president gave the U.S. and planted at the White House with President Trump, is dead. Now it's confirmed. The tree was dug up and quarantined, as agricultural imports are, and did not survive. President Emmanuel Macron will send another, saying, quote, "the history of friendship between our peoples is well worth it." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.