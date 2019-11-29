© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Scientists Say Cats Should Stay On Leashes Outdoors; EU Hisses, Thrashes

By Rachel Martin
Published November 29, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Scientists wrote in Oxford's Journal of Environmental Law that domestic cats should be kept on a leash or inside in order to limit their impact on biodiversity. But then the European Union weighed in. They said they strongly defend free movement rights, including those of our four-legged friends. In fact, the EU categorically denied it would ever limit feline freedom. Getting people to agree on things - it's just like herding cats. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin