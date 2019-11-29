Scientists Say Cats Should Stay On Leashes Outdoors; EU Hisses, Thrashes

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Scientists wrote in Oxford's Journal of Environmental Law that domestic cats should be kept on a leash or inside in order to limit their impact on biodiversity. But then the European Union weighed in. They said they strongly defend free movement rights, including those of our four-legged friends. In fact, the EU categorically denied it would ever limit feline freedom. Getting people to agree on things - it's just like herding cats. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.