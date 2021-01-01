WUWM 89.7 FM ANNOUNCES AISHA TURNER AS NEW RACE & ETHNICITY REPORTER

In July, WUWM 89.7 FM - MILWAUKEE PUBLIC RADIO will embark on a new initiative to expand coverage of important race and ethnicity issues in Southeastern Wisconsin. The station will add journalist Aisha Turner to its reporting team, to focus on this issue. A founding donation from The Dohmen Company and community support makes this new role possible.

This reporting initiative is essential to WUWM’s growth and ongoing efforts to produce and broadcast programming that appeals to curious, intelligent listeners wishing to listen to relevant and engaging content.

“WUWM is committed to coverage of significant issues facing the community. It is hard to imagine an issue that is more critical to the way the community and its citizens will respond to the challenges of the racial divide,” said David Edwards, WUWM Director / General Manager. “We are excited to build upon the success we have had in building out specific beat reporting positions with this position.”

Turner’s new role was made possible thanks in large part due to financial support from The Dohmen Company.

“As a business leader, I know the importance of unlocking our team’s potential in order to grow and be the best company we can be. I think the same principal applies to being the best city we can be. In order for Milwaukee to have a vibrant and relevant future, all members of our community need to participate in creating it. That starts with awareness of both our city’s strengths and its weaknesses,” said Cynthia LaConte, CEO, The Dohmen Company. “WUWM has a nationally acclaimed journalistic track record of building common understanding of complex issues so we can make good decisions. As a company that’s been committed to Milwaukee’s success for 159 years, Dohmen is proud to lend support to such a critical mission.”

Aisha is a writer and producer from Baltimore, Maryland and cut her teeth in broadcasting while based in Washington, DC as a Reporter-Producer at the PBS NewsHour (originally the MacNeil/Lehrer Report). She’s also done brief stints at Al Jazeera America and local news. Most recently, she was the Co-Producer of Precious Lives. She has covered a range of national and international affairs stories and has a special interest in social justice issues.

Aisha has a joint-MA in Global Studies from the Universities of Leipzig and Vienna and a BA in Public Policy and Sociology from Duke University.