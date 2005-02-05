A View of Contemporary Uganda in 'Tropical Fish'

In the aftermath of Idi Amin's brutal dictatorship in Uganda, three sisters come of age in the lush East African country. This serves as the backdrop to Doreen Baingana's new collection of short stories, Tropical Fish: Stories Out Of Entebbe. The sisters confront issues of class and religion, the ravages of AIDS and the search for identity, as one of the sisters moves to America, and back again to Uganda. Baingana talks with NPR's Jennifer Ludden about the book.

