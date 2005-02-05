© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A View of Contemporary Uganda in 'Tropical Fish'

By Jennifer Ludden
Published February 5, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Detail from the cover of 'Tropical Fish'
In the aftermath of Idi Amin's brutal dictatorship in Uganda, three sisters come of age in the lush East African country. This serves as the backdrop to Doreen Baingana's new collection of short stories, Tropical Fish: Stories Out Of Entebbe. The sisters confront issues of class and religion, the ravages of AIDS and the search for identity, as one of the sisters moves to America, and back again to Uganda. Baingana talks with NPR's Jennifer Ludden about the book.

