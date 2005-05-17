Church and State: 'Eternal Hostility'

Author Frederick Clarkson wrote the book Eternal Hostility: The Struggle Between Theocracy And Democracy, on the growing religious movement to influence government. Clarkson is a journalist who specializes in covering the radical right and religious figures like D. James Kennedy of Reclaim America.

Clarkson has written articles on the religious right's plans to take over the Republican Party, and how elements of the right encouraged citizen militias. He's also an expert on the Reverend Sun Myung Moon.

