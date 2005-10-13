Murrow's Legacy: American Journalism

Radio host Bob Edwards is the author of the book Edward R. Murrow: and the Birth of Broadcast Journalism.

It covers some of the same ground as a new feature film, Good Night, and Good Luck, which chronicles Murrow's conflict with Sen. Joseph McCarthy. The film, starring David Strathairn as Murrow, was directed by George Clooney.

The former host of NPR's Morning Edition, Edwards is now heard on the XM satellite radio network. Edwards is also the author of Fridays with Red, about his radio friendship with legendary sportscaster Red Barber.

