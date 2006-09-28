Cultural Impact of the Book of Revelation

In his new book A History of the End of the World: How the Most Controversial Book in the Bible Changed the Course of Western Civilization, Jonathan Kirsch explores the ways the Book of Revelation has been interpreted since its inception and how the final book of the New Testament has influenced literature, history and popular culture.

Kirsch's other books include The Harlot by the Side of the Road and Moses: A Life. Kirsch serves as an adjunct professor at NYU and is an intellectual property lawyer in Los Angeles.

