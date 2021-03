The Family that Couldn't Sleep traces the fascinating and horrific tale of an Italian family who suffers from a deadly genetic disease called fatal familial insomnia.

People who experience the disease become unable to sleep and can die within a few months. The disease can be traced back in the family more than two hundred years. Robert Siegel talks with the book's author, D.T. Max.

