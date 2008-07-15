Terror And The Unraveling Of America's Moral Fabric

The war on terrorism has had devastating social and political costs, and it is the United States government — not foreign enemies — that has caused much of the damage, says investigative journalist Jane Mayer.

Mayer's new book is The Dark Side: The Inside Story of How the War on Terror Turned Into a War on American Ideals. In it, The New Yorker writer contends that the policy implemented after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks promoted an agenda that sought to increase presidential power. Further, many of the Bush administration's strategy decisions violated the Constitution and impeded the pursuit of terrorists.

The Dark Side also exposes a secret report issued by the International Committee of the Red Cross that described some CIA interrogation techniques as torture, which allows the possibility of criminal prosecution of Bush officials.

At The New Yorker, Mayer has written on the outsourcing of torture, the treatment of prisoners at Guantanamo and the search for Osama bin Laden.

Before joining The New Yorker's Washington staff in 1995, Mayer wrote for The Wall Street Journal, where she became the newspaper's first female White House correspondent in 1984. Mayer has also written for publications such as The Washington Post, Time magazine and The American Prospect.

Mayer also co-authored the books Strange Justice: The Selling of Clarence Thomas, which was a finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction, and Landslide: The Unmaking of the President, 1984-1988.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.