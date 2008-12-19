Bob Woodward On 'The Secret Man' Of Watergate

Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward talks about FBI Deputy Director W. Mark Felt — a.k.a. "Deep Throat," the secret source who helped Woodward and his partner Carl Bernstein break the Watergate story, which eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Felt died Dec. 18 at the age of 95.

A long-kept secret, Felt's identity as Woodward's source was revealed in the July 2005 issue of Vanity Fair magazine. Woodward later detailed his clandestine meetings with Felt in the book The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate's Deep Throat.

Woodward's latest book is The War Within: A Secret White House History 2006-2008.

This interview was originally broadcast on July 7, 2005.

