Indulge Yourself: 2011's Best Celebrity Tell-Alls

Ah, 'tis the season to be indulgent. Another glass of champagne? Please, have some homemade cookies. Does anyone want to go to the movies instead of the gym? As far as I'm concerned, December is Guilty Pleasures Time.

Yep. Time to kick back with all those books I secretly love but hate to admit reading. My literary drug of choice? Behind-the-scenes reads about the rich and famous. Five of the best of 2011 — by a rock star; a hotel concierge; a stuntman; a Brat Packer; and an Emmy-winning, Voguing lesbian — offer backstage passes to their lives as well as others'. Entertaining and star-studded, they make for perfect holiday escapism — with a cocktail (or two) in hand.

Speaking of cocktails, Aerosmith's frontman says of them, "Go big or go home." And so, I'll start with Steven Tyler.

