Boston Slowly Returns To Sense Of Normalcy

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In Boston and surrounding communities, things are getting back to normal after a frightening week. NPR's David Schaper found the mood of the city reflected by the people at yesterday's Red Sox game at Boston's iconic Fenway Park.

DAVID SCHAPER, BYLINE: The police and security presence here at Fenway Park is certainly greater than it usually is, but these Bostonians don't seem to mind at all because nothing says things are getting back to normal more than Red Sox baseball and...

UNKNOWN MALE #1: How many guys sausage, chicken, hot dogs?

SCHAPER: ...ballpark food.

#1: How many guys want Italian, sweet Italian, chicken, (unintelligible) hot dogs, guys? Step right up.

SCHAPER: Paul Letzky lives in South Boston and is taking a bite of one of those sausages before the game.

PAUL LETZKY: You know, it's business as usual. We're back at it, you know, little bump in the road, and we pick up, and we go forward, you know.

SCHAPER: And that's a good thing, right?

LETZKY: Yeah, it's a great thing, yeah. We're here at Fenway eating a sausage dog. It doesn't get any better than that.

UNKNOWN MALE 2: Programs, step right up, programs for that big game, one dollar.

LETZKY: Yeah.

SCHAPER: The mood around Fenway was more than just cheerful people genuinely seemed to be enjoying each other's company even the company of strangers, and Christine Hayward and Jodi Saunders say their attendance also sends a message.

CHRISTINE HAYWARD: You know, you got to live, you got to come out, have fun. You can't let people like that scare you. You got to live day to day and get out there and not show any fear.

JODI SAUNDERS: And that's what a terrorist wants to do. It wants to close cities, it wants to put fear in the hearts of people, and that's what they tried to do, and as you can see, Boston is full of life.

SCHAPER: And full of defiance, in the form of people such as Bill Allaire.

BILL ALLAIRE: If the Feds didn't catch them, we would've come down and caught them, so we could catch the game. Boston's a tough town.

SCHAPER: Brian DeStefano says he bought tickets to this game specifically because he wanted to be a part of his city coming together.

BRIAN DESTEFANO: Couldn't speak for the city, but I feel relieved, and I think the city is very strong, and very proud, and they've moved past it, and I don't think, as I look at people walking (inaudible) down here, I don't see much anxiety. Everybody seems psyched about the Sox game and wanting to get back to Boston proud.

SCHAPER: It seems everyone here at Fenway agrees with that sentiment, and they're certainly wearing their Red Sox shirts, jerseys, hats and jackets with a great deal more Boston pride. David Schaper, NPR News outside of Fenway Park in Boston.

MARTIN: By the way, we should point out the Red Sox won that game against the Royals, four to three.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: We'll have more on the legal and political disputes surrounding the investigation into the bombings, along with live reports from Boston, as this workweek tomorrow on MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: You're listening to NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.