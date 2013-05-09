© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Great Fake? 'Kiss Cam Breakup' Video Goes Viral

By Mark Memmott
Published May 9, 2013 at 11:17 AM CDT

Given that this kind of thing's been faked before, there's good reason to be very suspicious. The Los Angeles Times' Houston Mitchell is one of many who are sure it was staged.

But that's no reason not to enjoy the "Kiss Cam Breakup" video that's gone viral since minor league baseball's Fresno Grizzlies put it online last week. Be sure to stay with it through the 50-second mark. For us, a telling clue is the way the "boyfriend" moves the phone out of the way — almost as if he was anticipating what would happen.

Anyone out there know the characters in this mini-drama?

For a similar, but even more dramatic kiss cam drama, check out this one from a Houston Rockets basketball game last November.

We now return to our regular diet of serious stuff.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
