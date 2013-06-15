Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will flee the country next? Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: Oh, I didn't - I wanted - I thought it was who I wanted to leave.

SAGAL: All right. Well...

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: I'd hate to make it personal again, but every time my ego (unintelligible) after I do this show, there's this one person that's really mad that I'm on the show that I always find commenting. And all I can say to this guy is like, hey way to be all inclusive. Can't a guy from "Police Academy" be on WAIT WAIT?

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: He really hurts my feelings.

SAGAL: So that's the guy you want gone?

GOLDTHWAIT: Yeah, because he's always acting like I broke the show. I can't believe...

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: ...Bobcat Goldthwait from "Police Academy" is on WAIT WAIT. (Makes noise)

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

GOLDTHWAIT: Yeah, he drives me nuts.

SAGAL: Good enough. Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: As soon as she can move independently, the baby of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will seek asylum to escape a life of indentured realitude.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Well, I was going to say the same person as Bobcat, but I'll come up with another one. Jailed 83-year-old gangster Whitey Bulger, just as soon as someone figures out how to bake a file into a bottle of heart medication.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Bobcat Goldthwait, Luke Burbank, Faith Salie. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're fabulous. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

