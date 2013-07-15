Is This The Worst Ceremonial First Pitch In History?

Back in May of 2009, Howard Stern called his producer's ceremonial first pitch at a Mets game "the most embarrasing ceremonial first pitch in baseball history."

And, yeah, Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'Abate's pitch was pretty terrible. (It hit the ump!) But his reign may have come to an end yesterday, when 27-year-old pop star Carly Rae Jepsen essentially rolled a pitch way off the plate at the beginning of a Tampa Bay Rays game.

We won't say more. Instead, here are three videos that showcase the bad and the ugly. You tell us: Who owns the worst ceremonial first pitch in baseball history?

Jepsen's pitch:

Baba Booey's pitch:

A compilation, including Mariah Carey's pitch:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.